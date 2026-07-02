G7 to discuss AI cyber defence standards for financial institutions

The G7 is preparing to examine common standards for AI security and defence as financial institutions face the risk that frontier models could expose large numbers of weaknesses in their systems, Japanese financial services minister Satsuki Katayama told Jiji Press.

Katayama said banks and other financial institutions could not assume they would be able to repair every flaw at once if advanced AI tools identify vulnerabilities on a large scale.

They would therefore have to “decide the order of priority” when fixing their systems, she said.

The talks among the G7 major powers, including Japan, are expected to cover related criteria and closer cooperation against cyberattacks.