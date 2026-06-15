Thailand makes chess history as Magnus Carlsen wins Asean E-Sports Chess Cup 2026

BANGKOK – Thailand marked a major milestone in international chess by hosting the inaugural ASEAN E-Sports Chess Cup & Mentorship 2026, the first international esports chess tournament in Southeast Asia.
Held under the theme “Strategy Connects Asia,” the tournament brought together 22 players, including world-class grandmasters, leading regional competitors, and emerging talents from across the region. The competition was played in a rapid chess format, featuring group-stage matches in the morning followed by knockout rounds in the afternoon.
The event concluded with world No.1 Magnus Carlsen of Norway claiming the championship title after defeating Russian grandmaster Andrey Esipenko in a dramatic Armageddon playoff, becoming the first-ever winner of the ASEAN E-Sports Chess Cup.
One of the tournament's standout moments came from Thailand's own Pakornnarong Liwkasemsarn, a 10-year-old chess player who stunned spectators by defeating Esipenko during the group stage. The victory attracted international attention and highlighted the growing potential of Thailand's next generation of chess talents.
The tournament was organized through a collaboration between WR Chess, the Thailand Chess Association, the Thailand E-Sports Federation, and the ASEAN Chess Confederation, with the goal of positioning Thailand as a regional hub for chess, esports, and strategic sports.
The opening ceremony was presided over by Supamas Isarabhakdi, Minister of the Prime Minister's Office, reflecting the Thai government's commitment to promoting strategic sports and esports as platforms for developing future-ready skills among young people. The initiative aligns with broader efforts to strengthen analytical thinking, decision-making, and problem-solving capabilities needed in the digital economy.
The competition featured an impressive lineup of international stars, including Magnus Carlsen, world No.2 Fabiano Caruana of the United States, former Women's World Champion Alexandra Kosteniuk, Emirati grandmaster Salem A.R. Saleh, and leading players representing 11 countries across Southeast Asia.
Wadim Rosenstein, Founder and CEO of WR Chess, said the event was designed to connect sports, technology, education, and youth development while strengthening Thailand's role as a future center for international chess.
Santi Lothong, President of the Thailand E-Sports Federation, said the tournament demonstrated Thailand's readiness to host world-class events and would help advance the country's ambitions in esports and mind sports.
Sahapol Nakvanich, President of the Thailand Chess Association and President of the ASEAN Chess Confederation, added that chess plays an important role in developing analytical thinking and strategic decision-making skills among young people.
In addition to the competition, the event featured a Mentorship Program that allowed young players to learn directly from some of the world's top grandmasters.
Beyond crowning a champion, ASEAN E-Sports Chess Cup & Mentorship 2026 represents an important step in Thailand's efforts to integrate sports, technology, and education while strengthening its position as a regional hub for chess, esports, and mind sports.