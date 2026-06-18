Thailand’s lifestyle nutrition shift creates new growth opportunities for ready-to-drink beverages

Bangkok, Thailand, 17 June 2026 – Thailand’s food and beverage industry is entering a new phase of innovation as consumers increasingly seek convenient nutrition that supports everyday wellbeing. Tetra Pak today shared key insights into the food supplement and nutrition (FSN) category, highlighting how food and beverage producers can respond to this growing demand through ready-to-drink beverage innovation.
This demand is driven by a fundamental shift in Thai consumer behaviour towards preventative care and convenience. According to PwC’s 2025 Voice of the Consumer Survey, Thai consumers are increasingly prioritising health as part of their lifestyle, with 40%[1] saying they regularly take supplements or vitamins to support their health, compared with 30% globally. Tetra Pak’s research also shows that 59% of global health-conscious consumers prefer ready-to-drink liquid nutrition formats for the convenience they offer on the move[2].
Together, these trends highlight a clear opportunity for Thai food and beverage producers to enter or expand in the FSN beverage category, with potential across plant-based drinks, vitamin-enriched lifestyle beverages and specialised nutrition formats for different life stages. As health and wellness become more deeply embedded in everyday routines, demand is expected to continue evolving towards convenient, ready-to-drink formats that support modern lifestyles.
Supanat Ratanadib, Marketing Director, Tetra Pak (Thailand) Limited said: “For brands and producers, this presents a practical route into the FSN space by building on capabilities and portfolios they already know well. Existing dairy, plant-based, juice and still drink ranges can be expanded into higher-value offerings such as protein-enriched beverages, vitamin-fortified wellness drinks, meal replacement concepts and other lifestyle nutrition formats. This gives manufacturers a clear way to explore adjacent growth opportunities while leveraging familiar ingredients, established production expertise and packaging formats designed for ready-to-drink consumption.”
For Thai producers, this creates opportunities to develop nutritional products in formats that fit modern lifestyles, while maintaining quality and nutritional value. To capture this potential, manufacturers need to balance product innovation with consistent quality at scale, because FSN products often contain sensitive ingredients such as vitamins and proteins, protecting them from heat, light and oxygen throughout production and distribution is essential to preserving product quality and nutritional performance.
Tetra Pak’s Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) processing and aseptic filling technologies address this challenge by helping preserve nutritional potency and product integrity without the need for preservatives. The result is a shelf-stable format that maintains ingredient efficacy, taste and texture, while enabling ambient distribution and wider market access.
In addition to functional benefits, packaging design plays an important role in the success of lifestyle nutrition products. Purpose-built for this category, Tetra Prisma® Aseptic features a distinctive eight-sided shape that enhances shelf appeal and brand visibility. The ergonomic format also incorporates a DreamCap™ 26 opening to deliver the spill-free, on-the-go convenience consumers expect.
Underpinning this is Tetra Pak’s integrated approach to FSN development. By combining market insights, ingredient solutions, processing expertise and packaging innovation into a cohesive offering, Tetra Pak supports manufacturers from concept to launch. Through its Customer Innovation Centre (CIC) and Product Development Centre (PDC), the company helps Thai producers bring differentiated FSN products to market that respond to evolving lifestyle needs.
To learn more about Tetra Pak’s solutions for the FSN category, visit Tetra Pak’s website here.