Central Group Joins Hands with Thai Airways to Elevate the Travel Experience with a Special-Edition Good Goods Souvenir

Central Group, in collaboration with Thai Airways, is celebrating the return of direct round-trip flights between Bangkok and Amsterdam, the Netherlands by welcoming passengers on the inaugural flights on 1 July 2026 with an exclusive limited-edition Good Goods bag, specially designed to commemorate this milestone route.
Inspired by a tulip motif, a symbol of the Netherlands, the design is combined with a winged elephant motif representing Thailand’s unique identity, symbolising the connection between Bangkok and Amsterdam. The bags are available in two sizes: a large version for Business Class passengers and a portable version for Economy Class passengers.
In addition, Thai Airways passengers travelling on this route can enjoy exclusive privileges simply by presenting their Thai Airways boarding pass at participating shopping centres, department stores, retail outlets, hotels and restaurants under Central Group from 1 July to 30 September 2026.
Ms. Achara Wisuttiwongrat, Head of Corporate Marketing, Communication and Sustainability, Central Group, said, “The Netherlands is considered one of Thailand’s high-potential long-haul tourist markets, with Dutch travellers ranking among the top 10 European visitor markets to Thailand. The collaboration between Central Group and Thai Airways International to celebrate the return of the direct Bangkok–Amsterdam route therefore marks an important opportunity to welcome Dutch travellers and invite them to experience the charm of Thailand, from its rich culture, cuisine and tourist attractions to world-class events.
To commemorate this special occasion, Central Group is offering a wide range of privileges across its businesses to all passengers travelling on Thai Airways’ Bangkok–Amsterdam round-trip flights, including:
At the same time, travellers from Thailand visiting Amsterdam can further enrich their journey with shopping and dining experiences at de Bijenkorf, Central Group’s luxury department store in Europe with more than 155 years of heritage. Located in the heart of Amsterdam, de Bijenkorf further enhances the lifestyle experience for travellers in both destinations”.
Central Group remains committed to creating distinctive experiences and lifestyle offerings for travellers from around the world. For more information, please visit http://tourist.centralgroup.com/tg-amsterdam.