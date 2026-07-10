Jaspal Plc. appoints Damien Corcoran as Chief Executive Officer to lead the company's next chapter of growth

Mr. Damien Corcoran, Chief Executive Officer, Jaspal Plc., said: “It is a privilege to join Jaspal Plc., a company with an exceptional heritage, a portfolio of trusted brands and a culture that has always placed people at its heart. My priority is to build on these strengths while sharpening our commercial focus, accelerating innovation and delivering outstanding experiences for our customers. Together with our teams and business partners, we will continue to drive sustainable growth, guided by our purpose, ‘Find Your Greatness’ — inspiring people to discover their full potential through fashion and lifestyle, while positioning the company as a leading regional fashion and lifestyle business.”

Mr. Charan Singhsachathet has transitioned from his role as Chief Executive Officer to assume the positions of Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee and Director of the company. His commitment to the company remains unchanged, and he will continue to support its growth while ensuring that the vision, values, and culture that have shaped the company continue to guide its future.

Under Mr. Corcoran’s leadership, the company is entering a new chapter of growth by combining its strong business foundation, brand-building expertise, deep consumer understanding and regional partner network. The company will continue to create value for customers, employees and business partners, while advancing sustainable growth and reinforcing its mission of “Find Your Greatness” — empowering people to express their best selves through fashion and lifestyle.