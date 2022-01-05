TCEB, partners advance plan to tap MICE travellers on 3-nation R3A route

The TCEB's sponsorship includes supporting the journeys of MICE business persons from three countries on the R3A route, promoting awareness of new products and services on the R3A route through familiarisation trips to present and expand creative ideas. This will be carried out based on the elements of 'Thailand 7-MICE Magnificent Theme' to promote community development and various tourist attractions along the road linking the three countries. It will also include promoting and opening opportunities to create business matching and connecting MICE entrepreneurs of the three countries even more with MICE Business Road Show R3A activities. In addition, TCEB will encourage the private sector and groups to come together to bid for the rights to host the international meetings and conferences related to prominent industries in the area as well.

ATTA President Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn noted it remains to be seen that a big market like China will re-open its door in 2022. In his conversations with relevant agencies in China, he said it is quite clear that the country will continue to pursue the 'Zero Covid' policy in order to minimise the risks of coronavirus spread. However, it is believed that the overall picture of Thai tourism industry in 2022 would be better than 2021, thanks to the easing of travel restrictions in the kingdom. He said this is a high time for entrepreneurs to gear up for welcoming travellers on the R3A route because once China opens up they will be ready to receive a wave of Chinese travellers. "Of course, there will be a great number of tourists using this route to come Thailand," he added.

The R3A route is an international highway linking Thailand, Lao PDR and China covering a distance of 1,240 kilometres from Chiang Rai to Kunming.

It is an important pathway for the exports especially agricultural products and tourism sector for the three countries. It is a connection point to the north-eastern region of Thailand, from Vientiane to Nong Khai Province, via the train between the two cities. This road is vital for the imports and exports between Thailand and China with the major shipments being vegetables, fresh fruits, chilled-frozen fruits, processed fruits, spices, herbs and consumer products.

Another role of the R3A is that it acts as a cultural and tourism connection path, providing Thailand with an opportunity to receive tourists from southern China.

Furthermore, the route serves an avenue for investment in various businesses especially around the Golden Triangle and providing added opportunities to extend tourist flows from Nong Khai Province to Bangkok and Pattaya and onwards to the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) development zone. Clearly, this will increase opportunities for trading, investing, doing business, including attending business meetings and conferences which mean a huge amount of money from the travellers' spending.