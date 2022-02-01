SCB first Thai bank to embrace Equator Principles, vows ‘sustainable finance’

To promote SDGs and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, the bank undertakes to embrace the internationally recognised EPs in its policy formulation and to incorporate environmental and social factors into risk management processes for credit approval of project financing, he said.

“Implementing the Equator Principles will assist the bank in managing business risks in a more inclusive manner, allowing the bank and its clients to collaborate on assessing and formulating guidelines for mitigating environmental and social risks, all while adhering to world-class standards and procedures.

“This is a collaborative effort to improve the standard of Thai banking while also pushing Thailand towards becoming a significant player in the Asean green business market. SCB is ready to act as a link between all sectors of growth and sustainable development, resulting in shared values and beneficial change for society and the planet,” added Arthid.

Since deciding to incorporate the EP in April 2021, SCB has made adjustment and improvement of credit policies and processes in line with the EPs. Executives and relevant personnel have received working guidelines, tools, and training to ensure that they have the necessary knowledge and capabilities necessary to incorporate the EPs into their work, Arthid said.