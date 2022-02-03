B.Grimm Power included in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022, earns “Industry Mover” distinction

B.Grimm Power Pcl, Thailand’s leading industrial power producer, has been included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022 for the first time, and awarded with the “Industry Mover” distinction.
The honours follow B.Grimm Power’s strongest year-on-year score improvement within the Electric Utilities industry.
“At B.Grimm Power, sustainability is the core,” said Dr Harald Link, chairman and president of the company.
“This milestone reflects our commitment to empower the world compassionately, through sustainable business practices covering economic, environmental, and social dimensions underpinned by good governance principles.”
The Sustainability Yearbook ranks global sustainability leaders based on the S&P Global ESG scores evaluated through the annual corporate sustainability assessment.
To be listed in the yearbook, companies must score within the top 15 per cent of their industry and must achieve an S&P Global ESG score within 30 per cent of their industry’s top-performing company. This year, over 7,500 companies were assessed, 716 of which were recognised as yearbook members.
Throughout 2021, B.Grimm Power also earned other recognitions for corporate sustainability performance at local and global levels. These recognitions include an "A" rating from the MSCI ESG Ratings; being named a member of the FTSE4Good Index Series for two years in a row; being part of the ESG 100 Group of Securities from the Thaipat Institute; and being honoured, for four consecutive years, as one of Thailand Sustainability Investment's list of 146 companies on the Stock Exchange of Thailand with sustainable business operations.
B.Grimm Power also received the “Excellent” (5 stars) rating in the Corporate Governance Report 2021 of the Thai Institute of Directors for two years in a row, which reflects the company’s commitment to promote sustainable business growth under the principles of good governance and responsible value chain management by taking into account the economic, social and environmental impacts, the company said.
Published : February 03, 2022
