B.Grimm Power included in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022, earns “Industry Mover” distinction

B.Grimm Power Pcl, Thailand’s leading industrial power producer, has been included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022 for the first time, and awarded with the “Industry Mover” distinction.

The honours follow B.Grimm Power’s strongest year-on-year score improvement within the Electric Utilities industry.

“At B.Grimm Power, sustainability is the core,” said Dr Harald Link, chairman and president of the company.

“This milestone reflects our commitment to empower the world compassionately, through sustainable business practices covering economic, environmental, and social dimensions underpinned by good governance principles.”

The Sustainability Yearbook ranks global sustainability leaders based on the S&P Global ESG scores evaluated through the annual corporate sustainability assessment.

To be listed in the yearbook, companies must score within the top 15 per cent of their industry and must achieve an S&P Global ESG score within 30 per cent of their industry’s top-performing company. This year, over 7,500 companies were assessed, 716 of which were recognised as yearbook members.