TCEB organising first-ever Thailand International Air Show to promote U-Tapao, EEC and country as Asean aviation hub

Meanwhile, TCEB senior vice president of Strategic Marketing and Business Development Nichapa Yoswee said that apart from the role to drive the MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) industry to develop the economy through innovation and distribute income to all sectors, the TCEB also acts as a “national bidder” to organise or attract world-class events in line with Thailand 4.0 and the 20-year national strategic plan.

She said the TCEB is promoting the air show under the concept of “The Future of Aerospace”, which emphasises innovation technologies to reflect Thailand 4.0 across all sectors, including civil, commerce and defence.

Nichapa went on to say that the idea and concept of organising a world-class trade show in Thailand came after the TCEB responded to the industry 4.0 policy in 2017.

“The TCEB began a study on air shows in 2018 in order to assess the feasibility and set up a cooperation framework for organising aviation trade shows in Thailand,” she explained. “In addition, public hearings and meetings with relevant agencies were organised.”

The bureau has invited the EECO, U-Tapao International Airport, the Royal Thai Navy and Pattaya City to become a part of the global event.

TCEB hopes to elevate the aviation and logistics industries and prepare MICE businesses in the area to support the international air show through a “Road to Air Show” project by initiating a trade fair and MICE industry conference titled “Aviation & Log-In Week”, which is a combination of shows, conferences and mega events to increase participation opportunity, create business or industry value and stimulate the economy.

“The TCEB expects that from 2023 to 2027, there will be 28 new and continuous events in the EEC area as part of the Aviation & Log-In Week, including the Thailand International Air Show. These events would generate a positive economic impact to Thailand of more than 8 billion baht during that period,” Nichapa added.

EECO special adviser of Infrastructure Development Chokchai Panyayong said the EEC appreciates the TCEB idea of wanting to push for an aviation trade show and world-class logistics, which will promote the development of technology, products, services and labour, as well as increase the competitiveness of the Thai aviation industry and related industries to advance to international standards.

He said the project is in line with the U-Tapao Airport Development Policy and the Eastern Aviation City in the EEC to elevate Thailand into an Asean aviation hub.

Chokchai explained that in 2019, Thailand’s six major airports could accommodate more than 140 million passengers per year, with up to 450,000 departure flights per year across the world.

The country as a whole has a high demand for aircraft maintenance services, with the value exceeding 36.5 billion baht per year. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand meanwhile has registered 679 aircraft in the country.

“In response to the government’s strategy to boost the aviation sector and logistics in accordance with the national development plan, the EEC is driving Thailand’s development and increasing its potential to become a fully integrated aviation hub,” he said.

“As a result, one of the country’s major infrastructure projects is the building of U-Tapao International Airport and the Eastern Aviation City. Maintenance repair and overhaul [MRO] as well as the manufacturing of parts and other associated components will be incorporated within the area to establish the groundwork for the development of a comprehensive aviation sector,” Chokchai said.

He said U-Tapao International Airport and the Eastern Aviation City, MRO and an aviation technical zone, including a high-speed rail linking the three airports and the third phase of the Laem Chabang Port and Map Ta Phut Industrial Port development, would be completed between 2025 and 2026.

“The Thailand International Air Show will be a stepping stone for the aviation industry to realise its immense potential to become more than a tourism destination but also an aviation hub or a one-stop service for aviation businesses,” Chokchai added.

Pattaya Mayor Sontaya Kunplome said the Thailand International Air Show is a great response to Neo Pattaya’s strategy for a smart city – the centre of the economy, investment and transportation in the Eastern region.

He said U-Tapao International Airport would be another significant airport that would meet the new normal lifestyle in terms of tourism, business and housing.

Sontaya went on to say that Pattaya City’s new age, like that of other world-class international cities, will be enhanced by digital transformation technology with greater convenience for its residents, business people and tourists.

“This effort will help improve the economy at the national level, resulting in revenue to residents and entrepreneurs,” he said. “Pattaya City is proud to be Thailand’s representative city for hosting world-class events, such as this air show.”

Many believe the event will contribute to the development and progress of Thailand’s communities, society, commerce, industry, and economy as an Asean aviation hub.