CKPower kicks off Hing Hoi Project for 6th year running

CK Power Plc (CKPower) has now executed the Hing Hoi Project for the 6th year running as a part of the company’s CSR strategy to add value to society.

Its ‘Competency-Co-Creation-Cooperation-Connection’ formula is used to enhance educational opportunities for children at Hin Hua Suea Kindergarten in Xaysomboun Province, the Lao PDR.

Under the project, CKPower uses its renewable energy innovation to install solar cells and essential utilities that promote the quality of life of students and people in the community.

"In its report entitled ‘6 CSR Directions in 2022: From Net Zero to Social Positive’, Thaipat Institute gave its outlook on corporate social responsibility and sustainability creation," the company said. "It indicated that the concept of social positive business it established for this year will form an important part in companies’ work to make positive impacts on society and to grow their businesses."

It added that the institute suggested elevating social contribution from traditional options such as donating money, goods or services to using business capabilities to improve living quality and well-being, thereby ensuring a positive impact on the whole society.

"Moreover, the institute reported the ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) factor will see greater use in the communication of business results as well as social and environmental impacts – in a sense becoming a universal language among social positive businesses and stakeholders," the company added.