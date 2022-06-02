Bitkub NFT airdrop comes back with “Bitkub Fantastic 4th Airdrop Phenomenon” campaign to celebrate the 4th anniversary of Bitkub

In this special activity, Bitkub Chain would like to emphasize the importance of blockchain technology and NFT as mass adoption by organizing the event for everyone to enjoy and absorb the new technology. To clarify, the users can scan QR code on the big screen at Parc Paragon and Central World and receive NFT by using digital asset wallet called “Bitkub NEXT”.

Bitkub Fantastic 4th NFT Airdrop Phenomenon was organized on Saturday May 28, 2022 at Parc Paragon 5.00-5.15 PM., Facebook Page Bitkub Chain at 5.45-6.00 PM., and Central World at 6.30-6.45 PM.

The detail of NFTs airdrop were listed by the following:

● The 4 special collection of Bitkub NFT Fantastic 4th

● Bitkub M Social privilege 1 day pass

● PunkKUB NFT

● KUB Coin

● And other special gift from Bitkub

Bitkub NEXT digital wallet detail

Bitkub NEXT digital wallet : https://app.bitkubnext.com

Register for Bitkub NEXT : https://accounts.bitkubnext.com/register

Registration Steps : https://medium.com/@bitkubchain/-bitkub-next-7e0bf43563c0

