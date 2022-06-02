Tue, June 21, 2022

Bitkub NFT airdrop comes back with “Bitkub Fantastic 4th Airdrop Phenomenon” campaign to celebrate the 4th anniversary of Bitkub

Bangkok, June 1, 2022; Bitkub NFT, the primary NFT market, to connect users to the visual world on Bitkub Chain comes back with Bitkub Fantastic 4th Airdrop Phenomenon campaign by airdropping about 30,000 items NFT to celebrate the 4th anniversary of Bitkub at Paragon and Central World.

In this special activity, Bitkub Chain would like to emphasize the importance of blockchain technology and NFT as mass adoption by organizing the event for everyone to enjoy and absorb the new technology. To clarify, the users can scan QR code on the big screen at Parc Paragon and Central World and receive NFT by using digital asset wallet called “Bitkub NEXT”.

Bitkub Fantastic 4th NFT Airdrop Phenomenon was organized on Saturday May 28, 2022 at Parc Paragon 5.00-5.15 PM., Facebook Page Bitkub Chain at 5.45-6.00 PM., and Central World at 6.30-6.45 PM.

The detail of NFTs airdrop were listed by the following:

●    The 4 special collection of Bitkub NFT Fantastic 4th
●    Bitkub M Social privilege 1 day pass
●    PunkKUB NFT
●    KUB Coin
●    And other special gift from Bitkub

Bitkub NEXT digital wallet detail
Bitkub NEXT digital wallet : https://app.bitkubnext.com
Register for Bitkub NEXT : https://accounts.bitkubnext.com/register
Registration Steps : https://medium.com/@bitkubchain/-bitkub-next-7e0bf43563c0

Published : June 02, 2022

By : THE NATION

