Mon, July 04, 2022

business

“J-Series Class” by Jetts Fitness - new trend after COVID-19 restrictions relaxed in Thailand

(PR News) Jetts 24 hour fitness, the world-class gym leader, attracts Thai people to join “HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training)”. The scheme is to give a great workout after people go back to working long day and enjoy having a variety of food with friends as workplaces and eateries are now allowed to resume normal opening hours. No time to work out? Try HIIT!

Michael David Lamb, Asia CEO of Jetts 24 hour fitness, said, it has been two and a half years since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). Most people had been tied up at home for months, doing very little exercise, and have lost motivation because it was difficult to come up with new exercises on their own.

“Now that COVID-19 restrictions have been relaxed in Thailand, people have gone back to spending long days at work, studying, or running around after the kids. They enjoy eating a variety of foods with their friends, and a workout may have slipped down the priority scale.

However, the focus on health and wellness should be as being physically fit enhances immunity and exercise is also very beneficial to their mental health.

Jetts has been actively studying the behaviors and needs of gym-goers, we found that the J-Series is a great workout for busy people as it requires only 30 minutes of your time. Quick and convenient is the key.

It is a workout that combines high and low-intensity exercise to compact your workout. You will alternate between quick, intense bursts of exercise and low-intensity or recovery periods. You can incorporate strength exercise, cardio with equipment, upper body workout, lower body workout, and core muscle exercise. J-Series has been shown to increase your metabolism, even after your workout.”

Jetts operates over 500 clubs across Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia, gym-goers can use the clubs 24/7. In Thailand, there are 38 clubs, which makes Jetts the fitness center that has the highest number of clubs in the country. Jetts provides world-class exercise equipment and machines for members and can they can reach maximum fitness potential with a personal trainer service and take a variety of group exercise classes at Jetts 24 hour fitness.

