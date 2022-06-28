“J-Series Class” by Jetts Fitness - new trend after COVID-19 restrictions relaxed in Thailand

Michael David Lamb, Asia CEO of Jetts 24 hour fitness, said, it has been two and a half years since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). Most people had been tied up at home for months, doing very little exercise, and have lost motivation because it was difficult to come up with new exercises on their own.

“Now that COVID-19 restrictions have been relaxed in Thailand, people have gone back to spending long days at work, studying, or running around after the kids. They enjoy eating a variety of foods with their friends, and a workout may have slipped down the priority scale.

However, the focus on health and wellness should be as being physically fit enhances immunity and exercise is also very beneficial to their mental health.



