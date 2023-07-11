"X CRAZYFAST" adidas boots will make you go crazy fast.
Adidas reveals X CRAZYFAST, the latest boot release from adidas packed full of 'AERO' innovations built to unlock speed in all moments of the game.
The new boots launch in three distinct models - 'P+' and 'P1 Laced and Laceless' - which together offer best-in-class speed-focused technology to those playing at all levels of the game. For the in-stadium player, such as those competing at this year's FIFA Women´s World's World Cup 2023TM, the pinnacle laced P+ is our lightest version for optimal speed, representing the ultimate level of innovation for those at the peak of their game. The X Crazyfast was developed using insight and testing input from an equal gender split of contributors – from professional athletes to grassroots players - to ensure that everyone who plays the game can benefit from its performance benefits.
The P+ model is complemented by the X CRAZYFAST laced and laceless P1 models, which both feature lightweight advanced technologies adapted for footballers of all levels, across
Mahsa Aryan, Global Category Director at adidas Football footwear said: “The modern game is centred around speed and quickness to win the ball against your opponent. Players must think fast, and react even faster, which leaves no time for distractions. The X franchise, and everything it offers, has therefore become increasingly important considering the modernisation and increase in speed of football played today.
Offering a full suite of X CRAZYFAST models helps footballers at all levels - whether that be those competing on the world's biggest stage or local park pitches - in the fastest moments of the game, to be their best."
The hero of all X CRAZYFAST models is an update to adidas’s innovative SPEEDFRAME sole plate technology. The update includes a replacement of the previous carbon version with a new AEROPLATE insert that makes the overall plate 5g lighter. This update provides optimal comfort and responsiveness, while retaining the same design features for propulsion and dynamic movement, with the stud design built to optimise traction during rapid acceleration.
Speed-focused updates continue onto the boot’s upper.
• Both of the ‘P1’ models boast the AEROCAGE innovation - an engineered lining designed to provide ideal support and stability by hugging the mid-foot, and AEROPACITY SPEEDSKIN - a single layer breathable monomesh which provides comfort throughout the foot and offers a second skin feel.
• The P+ provides the next level in innovation to the democratic P1 options, with a super lightweight upper comprised of single layer AEROPACITY SPEEDSKIN+ molded to the minimalistic AEROCAGE+, both of which have been optimised to be lightweight while still providing support and stability at high speeds.
With the need for speed also comes the need for unrivalled stability and support in all moments.
• Both of the P1 models feature an engineered PRIMEKNIT collar that give players familiar foot-hugging comfort and optimal direct ball contact, with the options of laceless, and laced for increased adjustability.
• The P+ comes in a floating tongue construction with superlight laces to help keep the foot locked in place.
As part of adidas’ continued journey to help end plastic waste, all X CRAZYFAST models contain zero virgin polyester. The X CRAZYFAST P+ is made with a 15% lower carbon footprint, than the previous X SPEEDPORTAL P+ version .
The all-new X CRAZYFAST boot comes in an elegant and minimalistic white and lucid lemon colorway, and the P+ will be worn by some of the best female football players at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 TM, its first major competition appearance on pitch.
The X CRAZYFAST will be available to purchase for 10,500 THB and 8,500 THB (respectively) on the-pre launching phase from July 4th, 2023, and will be officially available on July 11th, 2023, at adidas Brand Center, adidas Sports Performance, adidas application, adidas online store www.adidas.co.th, LINE Shopping: @adidasthailand, Ari Football, Supersports and other leading participating stores.