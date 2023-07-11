"X CRAZYFAST" adidas boots will make you go crazy fast.

Speed-focused updates continue onto the boot’s upper.

• Both of the ‘P1’ models boast the AEROCAGE innovation - an engineered lining designed to provide ideal support and stability by hugging the mid-foot, and AEROPACITY SPEEDSKIN - a single layer breathable monomesh which provides comfort throughout the foot and offers a second skin feel.

• The P+ provides the next level in innovation to the democratic P1 options, with a super lightweight upper comprised of single layer AEROPACITY SPEEDSKIN+ molded to the minimalistic AEROCAGE+, both of which have been optimised to be lightweight while still providing support and stability at high speeds.

With the need for speed also comes the need for unrivalled stability and support in all moments.



• Both of the P1 models feature an engineered PRIMEKNIT collar that give players familiar foot-hugging comfort and optimal direct ball contact, with the options of laceless, and laced for increased adjustability.

• The P+ comes in a floating tongue construction with superlight laces to help keep the foot locked in place.

As part of adidas’ continued journey to help end plastic waste, all X CRAZYFAST models contain zero virgin polyester. The X CRAZYFAST P+ is made with a 15% lower carbon footprint, than the previous X SPEEDPORTAL P+ version .

The all-new X CRAZYFAST boot comes in an elegant and minimalistic white and lucid lemon colorway, and the P+ will be worn by some of the best female football players at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 TM, its first major competition appearance on pitch.

The X CRAZYFAST will be available to purchase for 10,500 THB and 8,500 THB (respectively) on the-pre launching phase from July 4th, 2023, and will be officially available on July 11th, 2023, at adidas Brand Center, adidas Sports Performance, adidas application, adidas online store www.adidas.co.th, LINE Shopping: @adidasthailand, Ari Football, Supersports and other leading participating stores.

