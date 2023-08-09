G-Able, Monkeytech aim to elevate health industry with their expertise
Mverge Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of G-Able Pcl., which provides PropTech solutions through the digital asset management platform 'SPACE,' has partnered with Monkeytech Co., Ltd., a leading provider of the Hospital Information System (HIS) platform.
This collaboration aims to enhance the health industry using modern technologies by leveraging both companies' main platforms to offer improved healthcare solutions and smart hospital technologies. Through this partnership, digital technologies are employed to real-time link and collect data from various medical devices (IoT), aiding doctors in medical treatment design, supporting risk management analysis, and enhancing the efficiency of medical staff in patient care.
Dr Chaiyuth Chunnahacha, Chief Executive Officer of G-Able stated that the healthcare industry is experiencing a long-term growth trend due to most countries shifting towards an ageing society. It is projected that people aged 65 and above will double to 1.5 billion by 2050, accounting for 21% of the world's population of 7.3 billion, resulting in an increasing number of cases that will depend heavily on medical services.
Therefore, healthcare spending is likely to lead to continued growth in the health industry's profits. PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) predicts that over the next 5 years, the market value of the health industry will expand at a very high rate. The Asia-Pacific market will grow by 40% in 2023, outweighing the North American market. The digital wellness market is expected to grow to USD 220.94 billion by 2026.
Piyapon Sereeyotin, Chief Executive Officer of Mverge stated that today has witnessed a rapid change in technologies, including medical technology and high-tech medical equipment, such as surgical robotics, automated dispensing robot systems connected to the Hospital Information System (HIS) system.
Seizing the growth opportunities and the upward trend of the healthcare business, Mverge and Monkeytech collaborated to uplift their capacity to manage customer needs and hospital customer base expansion. This collaboration is intended to utilize the Space and the HIS platforms, the main platforms of both companies, as well as their expertise in the health business and a team of experienced personnel with an understanding of hospital management system pain points, to offer on-point solutions. The two parties are working together to manage new product developments, knowledge-sharing, and joint operations, both business-wise and customer-wise.
Santi Buasong, Executive Director of Monkeytech stated that this collaboration offers a unique opportunity to share knowledge as well as gain insights into business prospects. It also helps drive the joint development of existing and new IT products to strengthen both companies and support their comprehensive services, enhancing competitiveness in the short- and long term. The collaboration is also implementing knowledge, expertise, and technology in line with the companies’ strategies and directions to offer consultations and support for the synchronizing of the Healthcare and the Space platforms to respond to various customer needs and use cases, including hospital staff time management and the HIS system. This teaming effort truly helps better serve customers, navigate the changing world, and enlarge Monkeytech’s customer pool.
"Mverge and Monkeytech are both companies with direct experience in the healthcare industry and expertise in IT. This synergetic effort would help drive both companies' advancement, abilities to understand market demand, and implementation of technology to enhance operational efficiency, streamline work processes, and develop new products that best meet the demands of the modern world,” concluded Dr Chaiyuth.