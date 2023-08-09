G-Able, Monkeytech aim to elevate health industry with their expertise

Piyapon Sereeyotin, Chief Executive Officer of Mverge stated that today has witnessed a rapid change in technologies, including medical technology and high-tech medical equipment, such as surgical robotics, automated dispensing robot systems connected to the Hospital Information System (HIS) system.

Seizing the growth opportunities and the upward trend of the healthcare business, Mverge and Monkeytech collaborated to uplift their capacity to manage customer needs and hospital customer base expansion. This collaboration is intended to utilize the Space and the HIS platforms, the main platforms of both companies, as well as their expertise in the health business and a team of experienced personnel with an understanding of hospital management system pain points, to offer on-point solutions. The two parties are working together to manage new product developments, knowledge-sharing, and joint operations, both business-wise and customer-wise.

Santi Buasong, Executive Director of Monkeytech stated that this collaboration offers a unique opportunity to share knowledge as well as gain insights into business prospects. It also helps drive the joint development of existing and new IT products to strengthen both companies and support their comprehensive services, enhancing competitiveness in the short- and long term. The collaboration is also implementing knowledge, expertise, and technology in line with the companies’ strategies and directions to offer consultations and support for the synchronizing of the Healthcare and the Space platforms to respond to various customer needs and use cases, including hospital staff time management and the HIS system. This teaming effort truly helps better serve customers, navigate the changing world, and enlarge Monkeytech’s customer pool.

"Mverge and Monkeytech are both companies with direct experience in the healthcare industry and expertise in IT. This synergetic effort would help drive both companies' advancement, abilities to understand market demand, and implementation of technology to enhance operational efficiency, streamline work processes, and develop new products that best meet the demands of the modern world,” concluded Dr Chaiyuth.

