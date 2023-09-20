Introducing the new check-in point at Jungceylon!

The artwork, titled 'Always Springtime', embodies the spirit of eternal freshness, welcoming travelers from around the world to Patong Beach.

OHFUTON shared, 'Being in Patong makes me feel constantly fresh, just like an everlasting springtime. This perfectly aligns with Jungceylon's renewed concept, "The Oasis of Shopping in Patong," currently undergoing a major transformation. For this project, with my renowned for botanical and floral creations, have transformed a plain wall into an interactive space for passersby. The artwork infuses floral motifs, adding a new check-in point for both Thai and international tourists visiting Jungceylon.’

This trendy check-in spot is located at the front of Jungceylon Shopping Center, Patong, Phuket (Big C side), The Botanica Zone, Phra Metta Rd., or Patong Sai 3 (near Amazon Café).