ATOD Children and Youth Development Association Hosts International Dance Festival (IDF) 2026, Positioning Chiang Mai as an International Performing Arts Hub

The festival was led by Dr Mom Luang Preeyapun Sridhavat, President of the ATOD Children and Youth Development Association, and brought together a broad network of organisations dedicated to youth development, education and culture. The event was proudly supported by the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Culture, Australian Teachers of Dancing International (ATODI), Thai Lion Air, S&P Syndicate Public Company Limited, Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Kenber Geotechnic (Thailand) Co., Ltd., and Haidilao Thailand.
Together, these partners reaffirmed their shared commitment to promoting dance as a powerful platform for nurturing young talent and showcasing the excellence of Thai youth on the international stage.
The festival welcomed competitors from eight countries, featuring 203 performances from 40 dance institutions. Participants competed across a diverse range of disciplines, including Classical Ballet, Jazz, Contemporary Dance, Contemporary National Dance, and Hip Hop, reflecting the richness and diversity of the global performing arts community.
One of the highlights of the festival was the presentation of two prestigious awards:
The Opening Ceremony was presided over by Mr Boonlue Thamtharanurak, Vice Governor of Chiang Mai Province, and was honoured by the presence of distinguished guests, including Mr Harada Masaru, Consul-General of Japan in Chiang Mai; Dr. Yupin Buakhom, Inspector-General, Minister of Education, Acting Regional Education Officer, Regional Education Office No.15; Mrs Kornwan Summart, Chiang Mai Provincial Cultural Officer; and Dr Wilaiwan Wannachotphawet, Chairperson of the Committee for Coordination and Promotion of Non-Formal Private Education, Chiang Mai Province who jointly presented the awards.
The Highest Overall Score Trophy, presented on behalf of the Minister of Education, was awarded to Miss Chanisara Tharanatham, with Dr Yupin Buakhom presenting the trophy as the Minister's representative.
The Highest Overall Score in Contemporary National Dance Trophy, presented on behalf of the Minister of Culture, was awarded to Miss Tanaporn Weeradetch, with Mrs Kornwan Summart, Chiang Mai Provincial Cultural Officer, presenting the trophy on behalf of the Minister.
In addition to the competition, participants benefited from educational sessions and professional guidance delivered by an esteemed panel of internationally recognised dance specialists, including:
These masterclasses provided young dancers with valuable artistic insight, technical expertise and professional inspiration, enriching their learning experience beyond the competition itself.
The success of International Dance Festival (IDF 2026) reflects the strong collaboration between the public sector, private organisations and educational institutions in harnessing the performing arts as a powerful vehicle for youth development. Through dance, young people are encouraged to cultivate creativity, discipline, confidence, resilience and the skills required to thrive on the global stage.
The festival also represents another significant milestone in positioning Chiang Mai as a leading destination for international performing arts and cultural exchange. By bringing together talented young dancers, distinguished adjudicators and respected organisations from around the world, IDF 2026 has further strengthened Thailand's reputation as an emerging centre of excellence for dance education and international artistic collaboration.