ATOD Children and Youth Development Association Hosts International Dance Festival (IDF) 2026, Positioning Chiang Mai as an International Performing Arts Hub

The festival was led by Dr Mom Luang Preeyapun Sridhavat, President of the ATOD Children and Youth Development Association, and brought together a broad network of organisations dedicated to youth development, education and culture. The event was proudly supported by the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Culture, Australian Teachers of Dancing International (ATODI), Thai Lion Air, S&P Syndicate Public Company Limited, Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Kenber Geotechnic (Thailand) Co., Ltd., and Haidilao Thailand.

Together, these partners reaffirmed their shared commitment to promoting dance as a powerful platform for nurturing young talent and showcasing the excellence of Thai youth on the international stage.

The festival welcomed competitors from eight countries, featuring 203 performances from 40 dance institutions. Participants competed across a diverse range of disciplines, including Classical Ballet, Jazz, Contemporary Dance, Contemporary National Dance, and Hip Hop, reflecting the richness and diversity of the global performing arts community.