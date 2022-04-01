Fri, April 15, 2022

specials

Subsidies make MG’s newest EV offerings very affordable in Thailand

  • Home
  • »
  • specials
  • »
  • Subsidies make MG’s newest EV offer...

The new MG ZS EV and MG EP have won positive feedback after their price was adjusted as part of the government’s EV incentive campaign, the manufacturer and distributor of MG cars in Thailand said on Thursday.

Pongsak Lertruedeewattanavong, vice president of MG Sales (Thailand), said the price adjustment in line with the government’s promotion has resulted in a surge of interest from customers.

“Just one week after the price was officially announced at the 43rd Bangkok International Motor Show, MG has seen 3,000 units being booked,” he said.

“According to our operational plan, we will start the delivery of both EV models to customers from May onwards. However, a huge amount of bookings could also mean customers who book now are likely to receive the cars in the last quarter of this year.”

Subsidies make MG’s newest EV offerings very affordable in Thailand

Thanking Thai customers for their trust in MG and the government for implementing the incentive campaign, he said, MG was ready to help Thailand move towards becoming a low-carbon society.

"The company will also continue to bring Thailand’s automotive industry to the international level,” he added.

Subsidies make MG’s newest EV offerings very affordable in Thailand

MG ZS EV

The new MG ZS EV has been introduced under the “Truly Easy” concept.

With better features and a modern look, the new MG ZS EV is outstanding for its 177ps motor and 50.3 kWh battery that can drive up to 403 kilometres on one full charge.

Apart from full equipment and safety technologies, the model also responds perfectly to the outdoor lifestyle with the V2L (Vehicle to Load) feature which functions as a power source to charge other electric devices with a maximum load of 2,200 watts.

Subsidies make MG’s newest EV offerings very affordable in Thailand

MG also ensures customer confidence with a network of MG Super Charge, part of the EV Ecosystem, which caters to all journeys across Thailand, as proven by an accumulated driving distance of 4,880 kilometres.

The new MG ZS EV is available in the D and X models at the following retail prices:

• MG ZS EV (D): 949,000 baht net (1,189,000 baht retail price minus state subsidy of 240,000 baht)

• MG ZS EV (X): 1,023,000 baht net (1,269,000 baht minus state subsidy of 246,000 baht)

Subsidies make MG’s newest EV offerings very affordable in Thailand

MG EP

MG EP, Thailand’s first 100 per cent electric station wagon, comes with the “EVeryone” concept.

Positioning itself as a “standard” for electric vehicles that respond to all lifestyles, this model features four outstanding components namely body dimension and spacious cabin room; convenience and safety systems; full performance featuring a battery with the capacity of 50.3 kWh which can drive up to 380 kilometres on one full charge; and affordability where low energy and maintenance cost can help reduce the expense in the long run.

MG EP is available in two models: MG EP and MG EP PLUS at the following retail prices:

• MG EP: 761,000 baht net (988,000 baht minus state subsidy of 227,000 baht)

• MG EP PLUS: 771,000 net (998,000 baht minus state subsidy of 227,000 baht)

For more information, contact MG Call Centre at 1267 or visit www.mgcars.com.

Related News

Published : April 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Suriya sees EVs changing gear after 3,000 vehicles sold at Bangkok motor show

Published : Apr 06, 2022

New MEA app offers free charging of electric vehicles until June

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Chiang Mai man capitalises on EV trend by modifying old cars, bikes

Published : Mar 29, 2022

BMW Thailand in talks with parent company to make EVs at Rayong plant

Published : Mar 28, 2022

Latest News

Police vow fair probe of sex harassment claim against Prinn

Published : Apr 15, 2022

Bangkok streets deserted but drunk drivers still a menace

Published : Apr 15, 2022

Sukhothai temple finds ingenious way of Covid-proofing Songkran ritual

Published : Apr 15, 2022

Hua Hin hotels at highest occupancy rate since pandemic

Published : Apr 15, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.