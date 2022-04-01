Subsidies make MG’s newest EV offerings very affordable in Thailand

MG ZS EV

The new MG ZS EV has been introduced under the “Truly Easy” concept.

With better features and a modern look, the new MG ZS EV is outstanding for its 177ps motor and 50.3 kWh battery that can drive up to 403 kilometres on one full charge.

Apart from full equipment and safety technologies, the model also responds perfectly to the outdoor lifestyle with the V2L (Vehicle to Load) feature which functions as a power source to charge other electric devices with a maximum load of 2,200 watts.

MG also ensures customer confidence with a network of MG Super Charge, part of the EV Ecosystem, which caters to all journeys across Thailand, as proven by an accumulated driving distance of 4,880 kilometres.

The new MG ZS EV is available in the D and X models at the following retail prices:

• MG ZS EV (D): 949,000 baht net (1,189,000 baht retail price minus state subsidy of 240,000 baht)

• MG ZS EV (X): 1,023,000 baht net (1,269,000 baht minus state subsidy of 246,000 baht)

MG EP

MG EP, Thailand’s first 100 per cent electric station wagon, comes with the “EVeryone” concept.

Positioning itself as a “standard” for electric vehicles that respond to all lifestyles, this model features four outstanding components namely body dimension and spacious cabin room; convenience and safety systems; full performance featuring a battery with the capacity of 50.3 kWh which can drive up to 380 kilometres on one full charge; and affordability where low energy and maintenance cost can help reduce the expense in the long run.

MG EP is available in two models: MG EP and MG EP PLUS at the following retail prices:

• MG EP: 761,000 baht net (988,000 baht minus state subsidy of 227,000 baht)

• MG EP PLUS: 771,000 net (998,000 baht minus state subsidy of 227,000 baht)

For more information, contact MG Call Centre at 1267 or visit www.mgcars.com.