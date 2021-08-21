Saturday, August 21, 2021

An elephants wild ways

Looks like Plai Boonchuay wont mend his ways.

Looks like Plai Boonchuay won't mend his ways. The wild elephant who had bulldozed his way into a house in Prachuap Khiri Khan province on July 18 was at it again. He once again breached the kitchen wall at the same spot at around 2am on Saturday, inflicting more expenditure on the house owner.

Published : August 20, 2021

