Rescuing an Asiatic Golden Cat trapped in a snare

We are taking you to see how an Asiatic golden cat, which was trapped in a snare, was rescued by third patrol officers of Kaeng Krung National Park in Surat Thani province, during a patrol mission.

Asiatic golden cats are a gravely endangered species, as their bones and skins are sold by traffickers.

In Thailand, there is a stiff penalty for offences under the Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act of 2019. Offences against reserved animals are punishable by three to 15 years of imprisonment, or a fine of THB300,000 to THB1,500,000, or both. For possession of protected wildlife and carcasses of wildlife, imprisonment is for not more than five years, or a fine of not more than THB500,000, or both.