A hidden gem in Pattaya

The Khon Mask Museum, nestled in Pattaya’s Nong Nooch Tropical Garden, does not just display a variety of Khon masks but also demonstrates how they are made.

Established in 2017, the museum now boasts 506 masks – 24 ancient ones, 108 related to Thai beliefs and 374 for characters of the Ramakien – Thailand’s version of the Indian epic, Ramayana.

The next project is to build a museum showcasing Thailand’s traditional puppets.

The museum will open once the Covid-19 situation has eased.