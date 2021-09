Food delivery boy goes the extra mile to feed hungry dog

A benign food delivery boy has impressed the owner of a dog by going beyond the call of duty to feed the hungry pet.

The incident happened on Thursday when the owner of the dog forgot to feed his pet before leaving for work. So he called a food delivery boy to buy dog food and give it to his pet.

When the owner checked CCTV footage, he was surprised by what he saw. The delivery boy neatly opened the package and fanned the food because it was hot. The boy even refilled the dog's water, and cleaned up the feeding area before leaving.

Let's see what happened from the video clip.