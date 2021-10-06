Thu, October 14, 2021

program

Mercy rescue

Here’s a video clip showing how some pigs weighing well over 100 kilogrammes were kept from disappearing under water.

Rescuers took to a boat to save pigs at a flooded farm from a watery death in Khon Kaen’s Phra Yuen district on Tuesday. With massive floods swamping a number of provincial areas, it is not only humans who are experiencing untold suffering but many animals as well.

At one pig farm for example, death has stared animals in the face as they tried to escape raging flood waters. Unfortunately, a number of pigs have already died due to unexpectedly high water levels.

Here’s a video clip showing how some pigs weighing well over 100 kilogrammes were kept from disappearing under water.

Related News

Published : October 06, 2021

Related News

Kind couple springs dog loose

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Mont Nomsod Retro Bread and Milk EP.4

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Fearless woman nabs gecko

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Thailand, Ready to reopen

Published : Oct 13, 2021

Latest News

CCSA okays reopening of 15 provinces to welcome back foreign tourists from Nov

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Thai-Malay border provinces may reopen in Dec if 70% population jabbed

Published : Oct 14, 2021

No vaccine bias at Royal Kathin Ceremony: Culture Ministry

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Thailand aims to import 50,000 courses of anti-Covid tablet molnupiravir

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.