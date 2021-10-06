Mercy rescue

Rescuers took to a boat to save pigs at a flooded farm from a watery death in Khon Kaen’s Phra Yuen district on Tuesday. With massive floods swamping a number of provincial areas, it is not only humans who are experiencing untold suffering but many animals as well.

At one pig farm for example, death has stared animals in the face as they tried to escape raging flood waters. Unfortunately, a number of pigs have already died due to unexpectedly high water levels.

Here’s a video clip showing how some pigs weighing well over 100 kilogrammes were kept from disappearing under water.