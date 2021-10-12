Korat restaurant gets an uninvited guest with expensive tastes

Hook 31 rescue workers responded to a call for help in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Wang Nam Kheow district on Saturday and arrived to find a 4-metre-long python coiled up in a chicken coop.
The python was clearly satisfied because it had feasted on a chicken.
The incident took place at Krua Wang Tan restaurant in tambon Wang Samakkhi. Here’s a glimpse of the drama.
Published : October 12, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 13, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021