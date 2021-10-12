Thu, October 14, 2021

program

Korat restaurant gets an uninvited guest with expensive tastes

  • Home
  • »
  • program
  • »
  • Korat restaurant gets an uninvited ...

The python was clearly satisfied because it had feasted on a chicken.

Hook 31 rescue workers responded to a call for help in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Wang Nam Kheow district on Saturday and arrived to find a 4-metre-long python coiled up in a chicken coop.

The python was clearly satisfied because it had feasted on a chicken.

The incident took place at Krua Wang Tan restaurant in tambon Wang Samakkhi. Here’s a glimpse of the drama.

 

Related News

Published : October 12, 2021

Related News

Kind couple springs dog loose

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Mont Nomsod Retro Bread and Milk EP.4

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Fearless woman nabs gecko

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Thailand, Ready to reopen

Published : Oct 13, 2021

Latest News

CCSA okays reopening of 15 provinces to welcome back foreign tourists from Nov

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Thai-Malay border provinces may reopen in Dec if 70% population jabbed

Published : Oct 14, 2021

No vaccine bias at Royal Kathin Ceremony: Culture Ministry

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Thailand aims to import 50,000 courses of anti-Covid tablet molnupiravir

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.