It must have been love…

This viral clip of an arguing couple was captured on Thursday. The irate man jumped off his partner’s motorbike, as she followed trying to mollify him. This continued for quite a while until the woman took matters into her own hands and brought the fight to a happy ending. Here’s what happened.
Published : October 19, 2021
Published : Oct 19, 2021
Published : Oct 19, 2021
Published : Oct 18, 2021
Published : Oct 18, 2021
Published : Oct 19, 2021
Published : Oct 19, 2021
Published : Oct 19, 2021
Published : Oct 19, 2021