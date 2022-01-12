Wild boar saved in nick of time in Prachuap Khiri Khan

Rangers from the Namtok Huai Yang National Park rushed to free a wild boar from a trap set by a villager in Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Thap Sakae district. It is believed that the trap had been set to kill for meat. Fortunately, someone spotted the helpless animal and alerted the park.

The rescue mission was recorded and posted on the park’s Facebook page on Sunday.

Let’s take a look at the rescue mission.