Sun, January 23, 2022

program

Wild boar saved in nick of time in Prachuap Khiri Khan

The rescue mission was recorded and posted on the park’s Facebook page on Sunday.

Rangers from the Namtok Huai Yang National Park rushed to free a wild boar from a trap set by a villager in Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Thap Sakae district. It is believed that the trap had been set to kill for meat. Fortunately, someone spotted the helpless animal and alerted the park.

Let’s take a look at the rescue mission.

