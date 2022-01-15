Sun, January 23, 2022

program

Drama in Sathorn: The day man proved to be a dog’s best friend

Here’s a look at what happened.

A stray dog was spotted struggling to climb out of the highly-polluted Sathorn Canal on Friday morning – a task that was almost impossible considering the banks are too high.

Fortunately, a passerby noticed her and immediately alerted a rescue unit, which showed up almost immediately. A rescue worker then jumped into the canal to catch and tie the dog so she could be pulled to safety.

Here’s a look at what happened:

