How Thailand’s start-ups can receive crucial ‘seed-round funding’ and sprout | Voice of The Nation

In this enlightening interview, we have a chat with Khun Pawoot Pongvitayapanu, the highly talented CEO & founder of Tarad.com, and a top 40 start-up investor, to gain deeper insight into Thailand’s current start-up ecosystem and what it takes for start-ups to enter the so-called “seed-round funding” and survive.
Published : February 04, 2022
