Chula students design 3D-zebra crossings in safety push

In a bid to make roads safer for pedestrians, Chulalongkorn University in collaboration with Kasikorn Bank has created 3D-zebra crossings under the Samyan Smart City model.

The idea of 3D-zebra crossings went viral among netizens after a doctor was fatally hit by a police lance corporal’s big bike as she was crossing a road in Bangkok on January 21.

We have a chat with Akrapon "Aek" Tanawattanacharoen, a student at Chulalongkorn University's Faculty of Architecture, about how he came up with the idea of the pink and white 3D-zebra crossings.