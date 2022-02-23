Visit the ‘Friendly Design Expo’ for an inclusive society

Form follows function, goes the old design mantra. But look at today’s design landscape and it’s obvious that the functions of everything from houses to cars do not meet the needs of seniors and wheelchair users.
The “Thailand Friendly Design Expo” shows how architecture and design can make the world accessible to everyone.
Published : February 23, 2022
