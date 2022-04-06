Ancient City lights up the skies in Samut Prakan

Ancient City lights up the skies in Samut Praka

Missing outdoor extravaganzas and open-air gigs? Then the “Ancient City Samut Prakan Light Festival 2022” may just be what you are looking for. This year’s event is far brighter and more fun with scores more lights and performances. The Nation’s Adisa Sapprasert takes you on a virtual tour of the fest, which runs until May 15.

Pay close attention to the clip because you may find the answer to the question posed at the end to win a free ticket!