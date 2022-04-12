The schoolboy who became 1st Thai to conquer country's hardest climb

A 14-year-old climber from Thailand has become the first person in Southeast Asia to conquer what is considered the hardest climb in the country.

Auswin "Ozzy" Aueareechit recently took on the feared 50-metre limestone rockface nicknamed Greed in Krabi's Tonsai Bay.

Graded 8c, the climb had defied all previous attempts by athletes from around the region.

Check out the phenomenal climbing skills of Ozzy, as well as this young athlete’s dreams for the future.