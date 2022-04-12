Mon, April 18, 2022

program

The schoolboy who became 1st Thai to conquer country's hardest climb

  • Home
  • »
  • program
  • »
  • The schoolboy who became 1st Thai t...

Check out the phenomenal climbing skills of Ozzy, as well as this young athlete’s dreams for the future.

A 14-year-old climber from Thailand has become the first person in Southeast Asia to conquer what is considered the hardest climb in the country.

Auswin "Ozzy" Aueareechit recently took on the feared 50-metre limestone rockface nicknamed Greed in Krabi's Tonsai Bay.

Graded 8c, the climb had defied all previous attempts by athletes from around the region.

Check out the phenomenal climbing skills of Ozzy, as well as this young athlete’s dreams for the future.

Related News

Published : April 12, 2022

Related News

Maha Sarakham suffers most from summer storms this weekend

Published : Apr 18, 2022

The Soul of Kung Fu: Wing Chun

Published : Apr 18, 2022

The Challenges of Exporting Durian into China

Published : Apr 18, 2022

Hua Hin hotels at highest occupancy rate since pandemic

Published : Apr 15, 2022

Latest News

Maha Sarakham suffers most from summer storms this weekend

Published : Apr 18, 2022

The Soul of Kung Fu: Wing Chun

Published : Apr 18, 2022

Chanthaburi durian warehouses set for clean-up after Covid found in container

Published : Apr 18, 2022

Milli’s subtle promotion of mango sticky rice gives Commerce Ministry ideas on tapping soft power

Published : Apr 18, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.