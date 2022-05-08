How Wattana rose from humble beginnings to become a snooker ace (Part 2)

James Wattana, is one of the recognised names in Thai snooker history. For more than a decade, he was the face of Thai snooker on the international circuit, locking horns with some of the best in the world at numerous championships. He won the World Amateur Championship, and as a professional twice reached the semi-finals of the World Championship, rising to world No. 3.

Wattana’s rise not only popularised snooker in Thailand and Southeast Asia, but he was also a respected figure on the world snooker circuit, especially in England.

Now 52 years old, and no longer very active as a competitor, he still has fun playing snooker. Wattana will be a member of the Thai contingent to the SEA Games in Vietnam this month.

In an interview to The Nation, Wattana traces his rise from learning to play the game at 9 years of age, to world No. 3.