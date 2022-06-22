Cliff conqueror teen ‘Ozzy’ aims to become world champion

Thu, June 30, 2022

The Nation also introduces you to his first coach as well as his present coach, his father.

Rock climbing is starting to become increasingly popular with Thais, as more and more adventurous youths go in for the activity.

The Nation introduces you to one such teenager, who is brave 15-year-old “Ozzy” Auswin Aueareechit after he conquered the feared 50-metre-high limestone rockface nicknamed Greed in Krabi’s Tonsai Bay – a climb considered the most difficult in the country.

