A zoo in Thailand's Northeast region has successfully hatched a Red-headed vulture, making it the first successful breeding of this species in Thailand in 30 years, and only the second instance worldwide.
“After years of attempts, the emergence of this red-headed vulture has allowed the scientists to discover how to breed them in the future. They will know how they should set up the environment and the atmosphere for the vulture. Once we have the first newborn red-headed vulture, we will have the second, third, fourth and so on. Then, when we have an ample population, we will release them back to nature.”
The Zoological Park Organization (ZPO) of Thailand had been trying to breed the endangered species commonly known as the Asian king vulture, since 2005
“We have been attempting this since 2005. We were hoping the adult red-headed vultures caged in Korat (Nakhon Ratchasima) would naturally mate without technical help. But we didn’t get any eggs or the vultures didn’t mate. So, when we realised that this might be an issue if we don’t save (them) or do something, this species would go completely extinct in Thailand.”
The Red-headed Vulture has gone extinct
in the wild since 1992
It is listed as critically endangered on the
International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List in 2021