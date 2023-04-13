The Zoological Park Organization (ZPO) of Thailand had been trying to breed the endangered species commonly known as the Asian king vulture, since 2005

“We have been attempting this since 2005. We were hoping the adult red-headed vultures caged in Korat (Nakhon Ratchasima) would naturally mate without technical help. But we didn’t get any eggs or the vultures didn’t mate. So, when we realised that this might be an issue if we don’t save (them) or do something, this species would go completely extinct in Thailand.”

The Red-headed Vulture has gone extinct

in the wild since 1992

It is listed as critically endangered on the

International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List in 2021