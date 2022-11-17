Apec CEO Summit shows region is moving forward again: Prayut

Apec CEO Summit chairman Poj Aramwattananont felt cooperation and strong resolve would enable the Asia-Pacific region to overcome global uncertainty.

He said there are many challenges in the post-Covid-19 era, such as economic uncertainty, world confusion, environmental risks and a looming food and energy security shortage.

“We are optimistic that regional cooperation and strong resolve will get us through the global uncertainty. We must acknowledge that the world needs solutions which reflect sustainable practices, inclusivity and innovation,” he said.

He explained that the CEO Summit theme “Embrace, Engage and Enable” is an extension of Thailand’s Apec 2022 theme:

• Embrace: welcoming opportunities and strengthening economic alliances.

• Engage: joining forces to collaborate, innovate, and navigate together towards a shared future in a sustainable manner.

• Enable: expanding economic opportunities to allow businesses to operate more efficiently and more inclusively.

“We are setting the stage for leaders to share their vision and join forces in driving sustainable and equitable growth,” he said. “This is a unique opportunity to search for solutions to current challenges faced by the Asia-Pacific region and the world.”

Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking, said Thailand had launched a host of initiatives that have transformed its economy, especially during this time of national recovery, and have set the country on a clear path to stability, prosperity and sustainability.

“With the PM’s oversight, there has been solid investment in essential infrastructure aimed at boosting Thailand’s productivity,” he said.

Despite the challenges of the global pandemic, Thailand has proven to be one of the most resilient economies and a reliable member of the global supply chain, Sanan said.

“This stability in our economic development, combined with progress in health and food security, has put Thailand at an advantage,” he noted.

“We have been very pleased with the resultant growth from the government’s initiatives and I believe Thailand will have a more secure future, which will also positively impact the Apec region,” he added.

Related stories: