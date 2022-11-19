Apec summit ends in Bangkok with 3 unexpected joint statements

The traditional joint Leaders' Declaration was accompanied by the Ministerial Joint Statement, as well as the Bangkok Goal Declaration on Bio-Circular-Green Economy (BCG).

In their declaration, leaders committed to implementing the Apec Putrajaya Vision 2040 agreed last year, under this year’s summit theme of "Open, Connect, Balance".

The official statement said it was important to promote a trade and investment environment that is free, open, fair, non-discriminatory, transparent, inclusive and predictable.

"This includes fostering an enabling environment for businesses of all types, particularly micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and start-ups, and collaborating to improve opportunities for them to be competitive, specialised, innovative, and expand into the international markets," said the statement.

Leaders said they will also cooperate for safe and seamless cross-border travel within the region following the Covid-19 pandemic.

They also highlighted the importance of digital technology and innovation in promoting inclusive and sustainable growth.

"We will deepen cooperation to bridge digital divides between and within economies, including facilitating access to digital infrastructure and supporting the development of digital skills and digital literacy. We will cooperate on facilitating the flow of data, and strengthening business and consumer trust in digital transactions," the statement said.