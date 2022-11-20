Supreme Patriarch tells Harris of role Wat Ratchabophit played in US-Thai ties

The Supreme Patriarch welcomed the vice president by thanking her for attending the summit and making time to pay respects at the temple.

“The US vice president’s visit can be seen as fostering US-Thailand relations to ensure they continue from generation to generation,” Supreme Patriarch Somdet Phra Ariyavongsagatanana IX said.

Harris was also shown around the temple and paid respects to the principal Buddha image, Phra Buddha Angkhiros.

The base of the Phra Buddha Angkhiros contains the ashes of King Rama VI, who visited the US to establish ties. The Supreme Patriarch said these ties have been strengthened over the decades, with Thai monarchs visiting the country over the years. Besides, he said, Thailand has emotional connections with the US because the beloved monarch, King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, was born in Massachusetts.