Leveraging retail automation to reduce food waste in Thailand

In 2022, Thailand produced 17 million tons of wasted food: this originates both from spoilage and spills in the supply chain and from waste by retailers, restaurants, and consumers.

These numbers are alarming, particularly when only a tiny amount is recycled. Bangkok is able to recycle only 2% of the food waste collected. The rest end up in landfills, where hygiene is not a priority. The extensive food waste contributes to environmental, social and economic impacts.

When inventory stock exceeds demand, particularly for fresh products, retailers face significant challenges in managing waste, which can result in markdowns or spoilage.

The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) revealed that producing and consuming food is the biggest driver of nature loss. Siloed and manual food systems are using resources inefficiently. In addition to food waste, we also waste the energy and water required for food production, harvesting, transportation, and packaging. The Pollution Control Department has set a roadmap to reduce the proportion of food waste in municipal solid waste from 39 % to under 28 % by 2027, focusing on retail and consumers.