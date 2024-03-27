Climate risks exposed: International SOS urges business preparedness

The report reveals important statistics, indicating a growing awareness among respondents regarding the significant ramifications of climate-related phenomena on various aspects of operations and employee wellbeing.

This is not a surprise for many, as 72% of respondents believe that extreme weather events will have a significant impact on their business or people in 2024, underscoring the tangible impact of environmental shifts expected on business operations.

The International SOS Risk Outlook 2024 report also outlines the diverse consequences for the workforce, including increased health risks such as heat-related illnesses and associated decreased productivity.

Extreme weather events also have the potential to lead to disruptions in global supply chains. Beyond the physical implications, mental health and absenteeism are also key factors, as climate anxiety grips people across the world.

Looking ahead; what will the impact be in 2024:

• 48% of respondents reported that climate change anxiety is an issue that they have encountered among their workforces.

• 42% of respondents think that their organisation is not necessarily fully prepared to respond to / mitigate disruptions caused by climate activism.

• 41% of respondents think that their organisation is not necessarily fully prepared to respond to / mitigate environmental threats.

• 26% of respondents have already reported operational disruption attributed to climate change.