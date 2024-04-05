Leading shared mobility operator launches Green category in Bangkok
Bolt, the global shared mobility operator, is proud to announce the launch of its Green category in Bangkok, featuring over 2000 hybrid and electric cars.
This strategic initiative represents a significant milestone in Bolt's long-term environmental commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2040. Through this initiative, riders will have the option to request either an electric or a hybrid vehicle.
Nathadon Suksiritarnan, speaking on behalf of Bolt, stated, "We are committed to expanding our services for the benefit of our customers and the communities we serve. Introducing electric and hybrid vehicles to our platform is a step towards promoting environmentally friendly transportation options and reducing our environmental impact. This new category also aims to broaden Bolt's range of ride options, creating more economic opportunities for drivers and offering passengers a wider selection to choose from."
"Our primary focus is to deliver dependable, secure, and cost-effective transportation services to all, and we are enthusiastic about enhancing travel convenience and efficiency nationwide. We are honored to provide people in Thailand with expanded options for smarter urban mobility," he added.
Bolt Green is currently accessible to Bolt customers in Bangkok, with plans for expansion to additional cities in the near future. Passengers can select this new ride option within the Bolt app when booking a car, at no additional charge.
Shared mobility platforms can help cities boost the electrification of passenger transport and reduce car dependency at the same time. Bolt offers Electric & Green category vehicles (fully electric vehicles, hybrids and plug-in hybrids) in 71 cities across Europe and Africa and now in Thailand.