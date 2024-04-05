Leading shared mobility operator launches Green category in Bangkok

This strategic initiative represents a significant milestone in Bolt's long-term environmental commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2040. Through this initiative, riders will have the option to request either an electric or a hybrid vehicle.

Nathadon Suksiritarnan, speaking on behalf of Bolt, stated, "We are committed to expanding our services for the benefit of our customers and the communities we serve. Introducing electric and hybrid vehicles to our platform is a step towards promoting environmentally friendly transportation options and reducing our environmental impact. This new category also aims to broaden Bolt's range of ride options, creating more economic opportunities for drivers and offering passengers a wider selection to choose from."