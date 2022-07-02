France-Thailand Business Forum: Cooperation on Transport & Mobility and BCG, as well as Decarbonisation and Smart City

The France-Thailand Business Forum (FTBF) hosted the 3rd France-Thailand Business Forum in collaboration with the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking, and MEDEF International, at The Athenee Hotel, Bangkok.



Joining the event were representatives from more than 20 French leading companies in the energy, environment, logistics, infrastructure management, smart city, and sustainability sectors.



The special forum staged presentations on two key topics: “Transport & Mobility and BCG”, and “decarbonisation and Smart City”. In attendance were top government officials, industry leaders, and business personnel from both the French and Thai public sectors.



MEDEF International is a private, non-profit organisation founded in 1989 by MEDEF, the French Business Confederation. It aims to promote trade, technological cooperation and investment, and long-term partnerships, particularly in emerging and developing markets and reconstruction markets.



The French-Thailand Business Forum aimed to strengthen bilateral relations and investment opportunities in both countries' private sectors, which is an important component of the France-Thailand Roadmap 2022-2024 signed by both countries' foreign ministers last April.