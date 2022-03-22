Mon, April 04, 2022

specials

MG unveiling two new SUV models at Bangkok International Motor Show

Carmaker MG will unveil two new sports utility vehicle (SUV) models at the Bangkok International Motor Show from March 23 until April 3.

The new MG HS and MG HS PHEV (plug-in hybrid) offer the next step in design and technology for Thai drivers, said MG manufacturer and distributor SAIC Motor-CP.

The new SUV models use smart software that allows drivers to control vehicle features from the cockpit via Thai-language voice commands.

They also come equipped with MG’s camera-based AR Navigation system, as well as a new look under the “Refinement” design concept.

The models also come with digital keys and Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) equivalent to Autonomous Level 2.

MG unveiling two new SUV models at Bangkok International Motor Show

The new cars are powered by a 1.5-litre benzine turbo engine and plug-in hybrid technology with a maximum output of 284ps. The 16.6kWh lithium-ion battery has a range of 67 kilometres on pure EV Mode.

The cars come in five different models – C, D and X with internal combustion engine and PHEV D and PHEV X with a plug-in hybrid system.

Four colours are available: Arctic White, Black Knight, Metal Ash Grey, and Scarlet Red.

MG unveiling two new SUV models at Bangkok International Motor Show

Customers who book either model before April 3 receive the following bonuses:

· A minimum 5 per cent down payment or interest rate of 0.9 per cent on four-year instalment

· Free one-year Type 1 insurance with compulsory motor insurance

· Five years or 150,000km warranty

Customers who book the new PHEV model before that date will also get a free MG Home Charger and 8-year battery warranty.

The models will be on display and available for test drives from tomorrow at the 43rd Bangkok International Motor Show at Challenger Hall 1-3, Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani and at 150 MG showrooms nationwide.

Related News

Published : March 22, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

New MEA app offers free charging of electric vehicles until June

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Subsidies make MG’s newest EV offerings very affordable in Thailand

Published : Apr 01, 2022

Chiang Mai man capitalises on EV trend by modifying old cars, bikes

Published : Mar 29, 2022

BMW Thailand in talks with parent company to make EVs at Rayong plant

Published : Mar 28, 2022

Latest News

Digital Assets 2022 Pakorn Petathawatchai President at (SET) | The Nation x ANN

Published : Apr 04, 2022

The Latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : Apr 04, 2022

Thailand, China support Russia-Ukraine talks until peace is achieved

Published : Apr 04, 2022

SET's new platform to facilitate traditional and digital asset trading 

Published : Apr 04, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.