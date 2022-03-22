MG unveiling two new SUV models at Bangkok International Motor Show

The new SUV models use smart software that allows drivers to control vehicle features from the cockpit via Thai-language voice commands.

They also come equipped with MG’s camera-based AR Navigation system, as well as a new look under the “Refinement” design concept.

The models also come with digital keys and Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) equivalent to Autonomous Level 2.

The new cars are powered by a 1.5-litre benzine turbo engine and plug-in hybrid technology with a maximum output of 284ps. The 16.6kWh lithium-ion battery has a range of 67 kilometres on pure EV Mode.

The cars come in five different models – C, D and X with internal combustion engine and PHEV D and PHEV X with a plug-in hybrid system.

Four colours are available: Arctic White, Black Knight, Metal Ash Grey, and Scarlet Red.