MG unveiling two new SUV models at Bangkok International Motor Show

The new MG HS and MG HS PHEV (plug-in hybrid) offer the next step in design and technology for Thai drivers, said MG manufacturer and distributor SAIC Motor-CP.
The new SUV models use smart software that allows drivers to control vehicle features from the cockpit via Thai-language voice commands.
They also come equipped with MG’s camera-based AR Navigation system, as well as a new look under the “Refinement” design concept.
The models also come with digital keys and Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) equivalent to Autonomous Level 2.
The new cars are powered by a 1.5-litre benzine turbo engine and plug-in hybrid technology with a maximum output of 284ps. The 16.6kWh lithium-ion battery has a range of 67 kilometres on pure EV Mode.
The cars come in five different models – C, D and X with internal combustion engine and PHEV D and PHEV X with a plug-in hybrid system.
Four colours are available: Arctic White, Black Knight, Metal Ash Grey, and Scarlet Red.
Customers who book either model before April 3 receive the following bonuses:
· A minimum 5 per cent down payment or interest rate of 0.9 per cent on four-year instalment
· Free one-year Type 1 insurance with compulsory motor insurance
· Five years or 150,000km warranty
Customers who book the new PHEV model before that date will also get a free MG Home Charger and 8-year battery warranty.
The models will be on display and available for test drives from tomorrow at the 43rd Bangkok International Motor Show at Challenger Hall 1-3, Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani and at 150 MG showrooms nationwide.
Published : March 22, 2022
