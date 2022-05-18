EV prices zooming downhill after incentive packages are implemented

Here are the incentive packages and prices of EVs:

EVs costing under THB2 million

BEVs with a retail price of less than THB2 million will be exempted from import tariffs if the original tariffs are less than 40 per cent, and will be reduced by 40 per cent if the original tariffs exceed 40 per cent.

EVs priced between THB2 million and THB7 million

BEVs sporting a 30 kilowatts/hour battery and costing THB2 million to THB7 million will be exempt from import tariffs if the original tariffs are less than 20 per cent, and will be reduced by 20 per cent if the original tariffs exceed 20 per cent.