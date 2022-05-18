EV prices zooming downhill after incentive packages are implemented

Completely built-up (CBU) battery electric vehicles (BEVs) with less than 10 seats, for example, received a tariff cut from 20 to 40 per cent.
Here are the incentive packages and prices of EVs:
EVs costing under THB2 million
BEVs with a retail price of less than THB2 million will be exempted from import tariffs if the original tariffs are less than 40 per cent, and will be reduced by 40 per cent if the original tariffs exceed 40 per cent.
EVs priced between THB2 million and THB7 million
BEVs sporting a 30 kilowatts/hour battery and costing THB2 million to THB7 million will be exempt from import tariffs if the original tariffs are less than 20 per cent, and will be reduced by 20 per cent if the original tariffs exceed 20 per cent.
Direct subsidy
The government also approved a direct subsidy for EV importers and manufacturers, which are separated into two categories:
EVs become cheaper
Some 31,000 electric vehicles were booked at the recent Bangkok International Motor Show 2022, reflecting an increasing interest in EVs.
News agency Bangkokbiz surveyed the price of EVs in Thailand from March to April. Here are some examples of the discount on EVs:
Published : May 18, 2022
