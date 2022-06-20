Fri, July 01, 2022

specials

EV use set to rise ‘exponentially’ in Thailand after new measures

New measures in the pipeline to promote electric vehicles will boost their use in Thailand “exponentially”, the Excise Department announced on Monday.

The new measures may include support for charging stations, said department spokesman Nattakorn Uthainsut, who declined to give further details.

The government’s current policy includes cash subsidies, import tariff exemption and an excise tax cut from 8 to 2 per cent to encourage buyers to buy EVs instead of combustion-engine vehicles. The cash subsidies range between Bt70,000 and Bt150,000 depending on the battery capacity of the EV.

Nattakorn added that another five or six vehicle manufacturers have expressed interest in signing up to the Excise Department’s EV promotion programme. Four automakers have already joined the programme, namely Great Wall Motors, MG Thailand, Toyota Thailand and Deco Green Energy.

He said Thais were becoming more interested in electric vehicles, citing sales of over 11,400 EVs at the Bangkok International Motor Show earlier this year.

EV use set to rise ‘exponentially’ in Thailand after new measures Along with its measures to support EV sales, the department is also contemplating raising excise tax on combustion-engine vehicles by one or two per cent, Nattakorn added.

Meanwhile, the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat), said it would ensure that sufficient power supply for rising EV use over the next five to 10 years.

Egat would also open more charging stations to create a nationwide network for EV drivers, said its assistant governor Warit Ratanachuen.

Soaring fuel price pushing up demand for EVs

Published : Jun 28, 2022

The Nation Talk EP.28 | Lamborghini delivers a treat for Thailand’s auto buffs

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Electric vehicle registration soars up 75% in April

Published : May 29, 2022

Thailand’s business opportunities amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

Published : May 25, 2022

EV prices zooming downhill after incentive packages are implemented

Published : May 18, 2022

Published : June 20, 2022

By : THE NATION

