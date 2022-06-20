EV use set to rise ‘exponentially’ in Thailand after new measures

The government’s current policy includes cash subsidies, import tariff exemption and an excise tax cut from 8 to 2 per cent to encourage buyers to buy EVs instead of combustion-engine vehicles. The cash subsidies range between Bt70,000 and Bt150,000 depending on the battery capacity of the EV.

Nattakorn added that another five or six vehicle manufacturers have expressed interest in signing up to the Excise Department’s EV promotion programme. Four automakers have already joined the programme, namely Great Wall Motors, MG Thailand, Toyota Thailand and Deco Green Energy.

He said Thais were becoming more interested in electric vehicles, citing sales of over 11,400 EVs at the Bangkok International Motor Show earlier this year.