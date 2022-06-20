EV use set to rise ‘exponentially’ in Thailand after new measures

The new measures may include support for charging stations, said department spokesman Nattakorn Uthainsut, who declined to give further details.
The government’s current policy includes cash subsidies, import tariff exemption and an excise tax cut from 8 to 2 per cent to encourage buyers to buy EVs instead of combustion-engine vehicles. The cash subsidies range between Bt70,000 and Bt150,000 depending on the battery capacity of the EV.
Nattakorn added that another five or six vehicle manufacturers have expressed interest in signing up to the Excise Department’s EV promotion programme. Four automakers have already joined the programme, namely Great Wall Motors, MG Thailand, Toyota Thailand and Deco Green Energy.
He said Thais were becoming more interested in electric vehicles, citing sales of over 11,400 EVs at the Bangkok International Motor Show earlier this year.
Along with its measures to support EV sales, the department is also contemplating raising excise tax on combustion-engine vehicles by one or two per cent, Nattakorn added.
Meanwhile, the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat), said it would ensure that sufficient power supply for rising EV use over the next five to 10 years.
Egat would also open more charging stations to create a nationwide network for EV drivers, said its assistant governor Warit Ratanachuen.
Published : Jun 26, 2022
Published : June 20, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jul 01, 2022
Published : Jul 01, 2022
Published : Jul 01, 2022
Published : Jul 01, 2022