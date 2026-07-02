Thailand’s zero-waste islands shape the future of sustainable travel

Thailand’s islands have long sold the dream of clear waters, white sand and barefoot ease. Now, some of them are offering something more modern: the pleasure of arriving somewhere that is learning how not to drown in its own convenience.

From Koh Samet in Rayong to Koh Libong in Trang, a quiet zero-waste movement is reshaping what responsible Thai tourism can look like. It is not a glossy campaign imposed from a distant office, but a practical local shift built around sorted rubbish, reusable bags, natural materials and community pressure.