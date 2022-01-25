Neymar among footballers investing in NFTs

He acquired the two from the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) collection with the OpenSea platform which is the largest NFT marketplace. He made the payment through the Ethereum (ETH) cryptocurrency.

He paid 159.99 ETH, equivalent to around $521,000, for one of the illustrations, and 189.69 ETH or around $624,000 for the other.

The purchase was done with the personalised wallet “EneJay” on the platform from his initials.

He explained later on his Instagram that he had done it with two partners. Neymar’s Paris teammates Leandro Paredes and Marco Verratti also reportedly paid a part of the sum but neither of them has posted any images on social media.