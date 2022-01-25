Neymar among footballers investing in NFTs

They include Luka Modric from Real Madrid, who has created his collection of NFTs, while Brazilian star Neymar, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain in the French league, has paid more than a million dollars through cryptocurrency for two interesting NFTs.
He acquired the two from the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) collection with the OpenSea platform which is the largest NFT marketplace. He made the payment through the Ethereum (ETH) cryptocurrency.
He paid 159.99 ETH, equivalent to around $521,000, for one of the illustrations, and 189.69 ETH or around $624,000 for the other.
The purchase was done with the personalised wallet “EneJay” on the platform from his initials.
He explained later on his Instagram that he had done it with two partners. Neymar’s Paris teammates Leandro Paredes and Marco Verratti also reportedly paid a part of the sum but neither of them has posted any images on social media.
The pieces that make up the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection have also attracted the attention of other famous people such as rapper Eminem, NBA star Stephen Curry, and TV host Jimmy Fallon.
Last November, Neymar had signed an agreement with NFTSTAR to develop, sell and market collectible NFTs.
According to Investopedia, non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptographic assets on a blockchain with unique identification codes and metadata that distinguish them from each other. Unlike cryptocurrencies, they cannot be traded or exchanged at equivalency. This differs from fungible tokens like cryptocurrencies, which are identical to each other and, therefore, can be used as a medium for commercial transactions.
Published : January 25, 2022
By : THE NATION
