Central bank aims to tackle four expected economic risks in 2022

“As for the first risk, the Omicron outbreak, BOT estimates the new variant’s spread would stop within the first half of the year,” he said. “Although Omicron can spread faster than the Delta variant, it will not cause the economy to ‘halt’ for a long time. The banking system will continue to roll out more loans while the central bank will issue financial measures to make sure different sectors can maintain solvency during the outbreak,” he said.

“BOT estimates that Thai inflation in 2022 will be in an acceptable range of 1.4 to 1.7 per cent, but it could rise next year, though it won’t reach 2.0 per cent,” Setthaput said.

“Our latest survey found that the hike in product and service prices has yet to be distributed across all sectors, which means there is a small chance that inflation will cause the overall economic recovery to stumble. The central bank will however use appropriate measures to prevent inflation from growing more than the estimation,” he said.

The central bank also estimated that next year there is a small chance of an NPL cliff, or a situation where a lot of debt defaults occur in a very short time, forming a cliff of non-performing loans, or NPLs.

“As the economy still faces many uncertainties, the number of NPLs will gradually rise, but will probably not form an NPL cliff this year,” Setthaput hoped.

“To prevent an unexpected rise in NPLs, BOT will promote joint ventures between banks and asset management companies so they can help borrowers who fall behind, while making sure commercial banks have enough reserves to cover increasing defaults,” he said.