Tourism Ministry eyes Bt1.5 trillion revenue in 2022

The ministry has also proposed the campaign "Visit Thailand Year 2022 : Amazing New Chapters", to be spearheaded by Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), to attract more foreign visitors to the country.

“The campaign aims to distribute tourism revenues to all five regions, with central locations in Phuket, Pattaya, Nakhon Ratchasima, Chiang Mai and Ayutthaya,” said Pipat. “We will use Thai traditional performances by local artists along with performances by famous guests from overseas to attract visitors. The campaign will be sponsored by both the government and private sector.”

Pipat also added that the meeting of Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on November 12 had approved the setting up of Centre for Emergency Situation Related to Tourism and Sports. “This new centre will be a central agency that provide solutions to domestic and foreign tourists in Thailand who run into problems or need assistance,” he added. “It will be headed by the permanent secretary for tourism and sports.”