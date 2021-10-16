TAT produces new guidelines for tourists heading to Thailand

Meanwhile, TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said that though Thailand will be open to everyone, different rules will apply to people based on where they come from and the number of jabs they have had.

The first guideline applies to people from 10 countries who can land in Thailand and travel freely without quarantine. The travellers are required to have stayed in any of the 10 low-risk countries for at least 21 days before they can be allowed to enter Thailand.

They must also have received two jabs of vaccines that have been approved by the World Health Organisation or the Public Health Ministry. Travellers who were infected by Covid-19 within three months and have received their first jab more than 14 days ago can also enter. Children below the age of 12 who have not been vaccinated will be allowed in provided they travel with their parents.

All travellers should produce an RT-PCR test result taken within 72 hours as well as present a medical certificate in case they were infected earlier.