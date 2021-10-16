Sat, October 16, 2021

in-focus

Tourism operators in Koh Lipe wary about reopening

Only some 40 per cent of tourism-related businesses in Satun’s Koh Lipe have started operating since the island was reopened on Friday.

The Lipe Business Owners and Entrepreneurs Association said local businesses have suffered badly from the drastic drop in tourism due to Covid-19. Also, it said, many businesses were small and could not seek help from financial institutions on their own.

The association said more businesses will reopen once tourism picks up.

 

Tourism operators in Koh Lipe wary about reopening Tourism operators in Koh Lipe wary about reopening Tourism operators in Koh Lipe wary about reopening

Related News: 

Bangkok eases some Covid-19 curbs as of Saturday

Curfew hours to be reduced to 11pm-3am

Bangkok’s Chong Nonsi canal walkway will be ready by Christmas, promises Aswin

Related News

Published : October 16, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Public Health Ministry to consider 2nd Pfizer jab for schoolboys next week

Published : Oct 16, 2021

Kompasu eases but rest of weekend will be wet, DDPM predicts

Published : Oct 16, 2021

If ATK is too cheap, the result will be false, warns Thai FDA

Published : Oct 16, 2021

4th lot of AstraZeneca doses donated by Japan lands on Thai soil

Published : Oct 16, 2021

Latest News

Public Health Ministry to consider 2nd Pfizer jab for schoolboys next week

Published : Oct 16, 2021

Kompasu eases but rest of weekend will be wet, DDPM predicts

Published : Oct 16, 2021

If ATK is too cheap, the result will be false, warns Thai FDA

Published : Oct 16, 2021

New MRT Purple Line extension a boon to real-estate, say Krungthai Bank analysts

Published : Oct 16, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.