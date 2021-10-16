Tourism operators in Koh Lipe wary about reopening

The Lipe Business Owners and Entrepreneurs Association said local businesses have suffered badly from the drastic drop in tourism due to Covid-19. Also, it said, many businesses were small and could not seek help from financial institutions on their own.
The association said more businesses will reopen once tourism picks up.
Published : October 16, 2021
By : THE NATION
